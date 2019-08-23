× State DEP: July 31 fish kill at U.S. Army Barracks was caused by contractor working for Carlisle Borough

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — The state Department of Environmental Protection issued a Notice of Violation to the Borough of Carlisle after its investigation of the fish kill that occurred in the Letort Spring Run inside the U.S. Army Barracks last month.

The DEP determined that a contractor for the borough was installing pipe at a site about 50 feet upstream from the fish kill, the notice states. The process used by the contractor “uses heated water in contact with a Styrene-based resin,” the DEP says.

The DEP also found “an unpermitted discharge of raw sewage” from a portable pump hose flowing onto the ground and into the channelized portion of the Letort Spring Run, the notice says. The pump station was used by the same contractors, and is a violation of the Clean Streams Law.

Both violations subject the Borough of Carlisle to “appropriate enforcement action,” the DEP said.

The DEP requested a written report from the borough outlining the results of its own investigation into the incident, the notice stated.