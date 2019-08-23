× U.S. Marshals apprehend man wanted in shots-fired incident at Lancaster boxing gym in March

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 25-year-old Lancaster man wanted in connection to a shots-fired incident at a boxing gym in the city in March was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Lehigh County in June, according to Manheim Township Police.

Alfred H. Hicks III, of Fruitville Pike, was charged in connection to the shooting, which occurred during an after-hours party inside Nye’s Gym on the 1100 block of Marshall Ave. at 6:31 a.m. on March 23, police say. Officers found several spent shell casings and live ammunition on the ground at the scene, according to police.

There were no injuries reported, and no property damage, police say.

Hicks was identified as a suspect in the case after police reviewed surveillance video and spoke to witnesses, according to police.

He was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service on June 4, according to police.