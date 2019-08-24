2019 Yorkfest Fine Arts Festival features 100 artists

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. - Artists from across the country coming together in York to show people what they love to do. It's all for the annual Yorkfest Fine Arts Festival. The event features a variety of exhibits, vendors, art lessons, and activities.

Organizers said it's an event where visitors of all ages can came out to enjoy the arts and support local artists.

"It's downtown Yorkfest Fine Arts Festival at the end of the summer," Mary Yeaple, an organizer, said. "It's just sort of say goodbye to summer. We have nearly 100 artists from throughout the United States. We also have a lot of free family-friendly activities. We try to cultivate a love of art among the youngsters so we try to have something for all ages."

The last day to attend the festival is Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm. Admission is free.