Bicyclist flown to hospital after being struck by car in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A bicyclist was flown to Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill after being struck by a car Friday night in Chambersburg, police say.

According to police, around 11:32 p.m. the bicyclist was struck while crossing Brumbaugh Avenue at the intersection of East McKinley Street and Brumbaugh Avenue.

Police say the driver of the car stopped and helped the bicyclist following the crash.

The bicyclist suffered injuries of unknown severity.

The crash is still under investigation by Chambersburg Borough Police.