EXCLUSIVE: Father of former Taliban hostage from York County speaks out

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- In a FOX43 exclusive the father of the York County native who was captured by a Taliban-linked Militant group is speaking out for the first time in seven years to local media.

Caitlan Coleman was captured by the Taliban while backpacking through Afghanistan in 2012.

She alleges her husband regularly threatened to kill her by setting her on fire while they were being held hostage.

To this day, Caitlan Coleman's father, Jim Coleman maintains his daughter had no idea what she was getting herself into when she went to Afghanistan with her husband.

“She was pretty much under his thumb," said Jim Coleman, father of Caitlan Coleman, former hostage.

Caitlan Coleman and Joshua Boyle spent five years in captivity.

“She’s probably the strongest woman I have ever known. I am just amazed, how could I not be, I mean how could I not be? Giving birth to three children in the tribal areas of Pakistan," said Coleman.

Caitlan Coleman gave birth to three children while in captivity --- alleging her husband was physically and emotionally abusing her while the family there.

Boyle is now facing 19 counts of abuse, including sexual assault and unlawful confinement in Canada -- where he is originally from.

“He was abusing her and raping her in captivity," said Coleman.

Coleman says he will continue to stand behind his daughter.

“It’s horrible, I try not to get too emotional about things," he said. "Justice needs to be done and I’ll do my part in making it happen.”

While the last few years have been difficult for the Coleman family -- they are looking forward to some closure.

"Caity is fearful still and she is fearful for the kids and so you know if he is locked in prison that would be good and for us too," said Coleman.

The outcome of the case could determine whether Caitlan Coleman is able to have sole custody of she and Boyle's children.

“All the truth about Caity will come out eventually," he added.

A judge ordered a restraining order against Boyle from contacting or coming near Coleman and their children.

Boyle is currently on house arrest.

The defense is expected to present their case in September.