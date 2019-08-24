× Harrisburg Police Officer accidentally exposed to opioid

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg Police Officer was hospitalized after he was accidentally exposed to an opioid substance, police say.

On Friday night, a police officer attempted a traffic stop in the area of North 18th Street and Regina Street.

Police say the vehicle fled from the officer and the driver was seen discarding an object in the area of North 17th street. The officer stopped to secure the item and discovered it contained a suspected opioid substance.

According to the police, soon after exposure to the substance, the officer began to experience symptoms they recognized as effects of potential exposure to opioids and called for assistance.

Police say the officer was given a dose of Narcan by responding officers and then was taken to a local hospital for treatment and monitoring.

The officer was later discharged and police say he is expected to make a full recovery.

Harrisburg Police are investigating this incident and ask that anyone who witnessed this, or has information on the fleeing vehicle, to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. People providing tips can remain anonymous.

40.273191 -76.886701