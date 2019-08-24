Local animal shelter celebrates 15th anniversary of its biggest fundraiser in York County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW FREEDOM, York County - Animal lovers gathered at the Marge Goodfellow Park for the 15th annual Dogs' Day in the Park and Mutt Strutt.

Animal Rescue Inc. hosted its biggest fundraiser of the year. More than 100 vendors and rescue groups participated in the event. All proceeds raised at the event will go towards the shelter.

Those who did not have a dog to walk during the event, had the chance to rent one for $5.

"Right now we probably have close to 500 animals under our umbrella in one location and right now, our shelter is very expensive to run," said organizer Philip Staelens "It costs us over 3-thousand-dollars a day just to keep our head above water, so this is a very important function for us."

To make a donation, visit the Animal Rescue Inc. website.