Local organization hosts 5th annual school supply giveaway in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG - A local organization helped students start the upcoming school year on a positive note.

Breaking the Chainz hosted its 5th annual 'get smart' event on Saturday. Kids got free haircuts and free school supplies. They also got the chance to win bikes and laptops.

Kevin Dolphin, founder of Breaking the Chainz, said the main purpose for the event is to keep the youth motivated and teach others that a bright education starts at home.

"When parents are involved, you get better results, so that's what we're looking for. I'm asking the parents to be part of their children's lives this school year, so we can have a better turnout," said Dolphin.

The organization holds the event each year in honor of Julian Mallory, a teen who was fatally shot in 2017.

Julian was an active member and mentor with Breaking the Chainz.