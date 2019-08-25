August wraps up with the return of seasonal temperatures

The dry weather and comfortable humidity levels that we experienced throughout much of the weekend will continue for at least one more day. Clouds and low level moisture return through midweek with a few showers and thunderstorms midweek. The second half of the week drys out again with return of plentiful sunshine and seasonal temperatures in the low 80s.

MONDAY: High pressure across New England holds on to provide the mid-Atlantic another cool and comfortable start to the morning on Monday. It will be perfect for back-to-school photos and travels! Temperatures start out at sunrise near 60 degrees under partly cloudy skies. We’ll keep the trend going one more day having a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures only in the upper 70s.

MIDWEEK: Heading into midweek, the area of high pressure begins to weaken and move away. Low level flow shifts from the east to more southerly which will bring an increase in our temperatures, dewpoints, and will start to feel a little more humid. An approaching cold front brings more cloud cover and a chance for showers on Tuesday. Look for accompanying widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday as the front moves through.

SEASONAL WEATHER RETURNS: It’s feeling more like late August by the end of the week… The skies settle down Thursday through Saturday with mostly sunny conditions and highs in the low 80s.

-Meteorologist Alan Petko

-Meteorologist Alan Petko