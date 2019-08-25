Excitement and tears during a special race at BAPS Motor Speedway in York County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- A special sprint car race combined excitement and even some tears in York County.

Racers kicked up dirt at the 4th Annual 'Justin Snyder Salute to the Troops' fundraiser at BAPS Motor Speedway.

Fans are used to it being really loud at the track; they heard something special, though, during the race's opening ceremony.

It was a more somber sound at BAPS Motor Speedway.

The Pennsylvania Army National Guard marched onto the track for a surprise salute for Snyder.

They fired 21 rounds, a military honor, and gave some of the bullets to Snyder's family.

"I am overwhelmed," said Alan Snyder, Justin's father. "It is an emotional night for me, and I want to thank everyone who came out tonight to support us. It gets bigger and bigger every year, my son Derek contributes and works very hard to it, and so does the staff here at BAPS."

"The biggest thing for Justin he had a family in this area: the race fans, the group of people he came around... they welcomed him really well," explained Danny Dietrich, a racer and the Snyder's friend.

The race benefits the Wounded Warrior Project.

"It's a time to remember all of our veterans. My brother found a great camaraderie out here, and this track does a lot to give back," said Derek Snyder, Justin's brother.

"Just a big salute to veterans and everybody who has come before me and everybody who will come after me and say, 'hey, we're on your side,'" said Staff Sergeant Joseph Yelk with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.

"He is looking down on us, and he is happy as heck," added Derek.

The Snyder family hopes to raise 4,000 for the Wounded Warrior Project.