HERSHEY, Pa. - 14-year-old Cameron Fisher did something pretty incredible this summer. He rode 60 roller coasters spanning six parks and three states.

His family said it started out as something spontaneous, but evolved into a bigger goal as the summer passed. He even took a photo under each of the rides' logos.

Cameron will be a Freshman at Hershey High School this year. School starts tomorrow, so he'll be taking a break from the rides but he plans on going even bigger next summer, with a goal of riding 70 roller coasters.