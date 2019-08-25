Lancaster Airport holds annual airshow ‘Community Days’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County - People of all ages took to the airport to experience the wonders of aviation on Sunday afternoon.

Hundreds of visitors attended the annual 'Community Days' hosted by the Lancaster Airport over the weekend.

The airshow featured exhibits and displays of aircraft, including war birds. Some of the big hits at the event were flying demonstrations and helicopter rides.

Visitors also got to see a fully restored Huey 823, an iconic Vietnam era helicopter that was flown in 1969.

The Liberty War Bird Association bought the chopper and restored it with the help of volunteers. The association's president, Michael Caimi, said this type of helicopter was the lifeblood of the soldier in the field.

"The sound is iconic, you don't get that sound anywhere else. It's absolutely essential that the legacy of these helicopters and what they did in Vietnam is kept alive, and most importantly, it's an opportunity for our veterans to reconnect with the helicopter," said Caimi.

The Liberty War Bird Association offers memberships to anyone interested in experiencing the helicopter.

For information visit its website.