Ma and Pa Railroad Heritage Village hosts 6th annual World War II Encampment

LOWER CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, York County - Dozens of people stepped back in time at the World War II Encampment weekend.

More than two dozen historians and re-enactors brought World War II history to life and shared the importance of the war at the Ma and Pa Railroad Heritage Village.

This is the 6th year in a row they've hosted the event. It offered visitors a 1940's feel complete with tanks, trucks, tents, and real soldiers.

The village also offered motorcar train rides and tours during the encampment.

"Currently we still have the ability to speak to veterans that have been there, so it's still in living memory," said Army Corporal, Tristan Holley, "We're doing our best right now to keep that history alive and keep it going and build the interest in the next generations so that it doesn't get forgotten just to the text books."

Organizers said the Ma and Pa Railroad was a key location during the World War II period. It provided transportation of military supplies and personnel.