One taken to hospital following shooting in York City

YORK, Pa. — One man was taken to the hospital following an early morning shooting, police say.

York City Police Department responded to the 400 block of Wallace Street around 4:44 a.m. for a reported shooting.

The man’s condition is currently unknown.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any of the individuals involved is asked to contact the York City Police Department using any of the following methods. Tipsters can remain anonymous

Text information to “York tips” at 847411 (TIP411)

Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS

York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204

York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.