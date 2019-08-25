× Police find Ephrata man wanted for stalking and simple assault, hiding in cornfield

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police have arrested a man for charges involving punching a woman in the face and stalking her.

Jordan Kellander, 26, of Ephrata is accused of punching a woman several times in the face and wrist, causing injuries, while they drove around Ephrata during the early morning hours of Friday, August 23, according to police.

Police say when the woman attempted to exit the vehicle, Kellander allegedly pulled her back into the vehicle, further injuring her, and made her continue driving.

A warrant for his arrest was issued and on August 24, Ephrata police found Kellander hiding from them in a cornfield along Pleasant Valley Road near Ephrata.

He was taken into custody and is in Lancaster County Prison waiting for arraignment on the charges of felony stalking, unlawful restraint/involuntary servitude and simple assault.