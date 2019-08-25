× Police: Man turns himself in following Lebanon City shooting

LEBANON, Pa. — A Lebanon man was taken to the hospital last night with a gunshot wound to the abdomen after police found him following a vehicle crash.

On August 24, at around 11:30 p.m., Lebanon City Police Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of South Quince Street for a reported vehicle crash.

Once at the scene, police say they found a 20-year-old Lebanon man, with a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen.

Officers learned that the reported vehicle crash happened when the driver struck an object along the street while trying to take the injured man to the hospital.

Police say the victim was shot inside a house in the 500 block of Chestnut Street.

According to the police report, soon after the victim was found, 25-year-old Carlos Barroso-Rodriguez, identified as the shooter, surrendered himself to the authorities.

Police say the shooting happened after a domestic argument became physical and that the victim and Barroso-Rodriguez share mutual acquaintances and the shooting was not a random act.

The handgun used in the assault was recovered and police discovered it had been reported stolen by South Lebanon Township Police in 2016.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Barroso-Rodriguez is being held at the Lebanon County Correctional Facility in lieu of $75,000 bail.

He is facing charges for aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and receiving stolen property.