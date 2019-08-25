× Police: Van and more than $26,000 of lawn equipment stolen from business in Shippensburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating the theft of a van and over $26,000 of lawn equipment, from a business in Shippensburg.

On August 5, police were called to a reported vehicle theft from an equipment rental agency on Possum Hollow Road and upon further investigation, it was discovered that numerous lawn equipment were also stolen.

Some of the stolen equipment includes a Bobcat Brushcat and two Hustler Mowers.

The stolen van is a 2011 white Ford Econoline E250 with Pennsylvania registration YZY2376.

There is an ongoing investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.