Police: Van and more than $26,000 of lawn equipment stolen from business in Shippensburg

Posted 11:27 AM, August 25, 2019, by , Updated at 11:31AM, August 25, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating the theft of a van and over $26,000 of lawn equipment, from a business in Shippensburg.

On August 5, police were called to a reported vehicle theft from an equipment rental agency on Possum Hollow Road and upon further investigation, it was discovered that numerous lawn equipment were also stolen.

Some of the stolen equipment includes a Bobcat Brushcat and two Hustler Mowers.

The stolen van is a 2011 white Ford Econoline E250 with Pennsylvania registration YZY2376.

There is an ongoing investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.