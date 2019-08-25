WEEKEND ALBUM: Keep Out Area 52

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In tonight's Weekend Album, Jim Andrews of Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County snapped a photo of sign that read "Keep Out Area 52," while driving by a field off of Wertzville Road in Middlesex Township.

The sign pokes fun of a prank Facebook event where more than a million people pledged to storm area 51 in Nevada to free imprisoned aliens.

