× 64-year-old man accused of stabbing individual in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — A 64-year-old man is accused of stabbing an individual in Harrisburg Sunday.

Police say they were called to the 100 block of North 18th Street at about 8:30 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

Officers located the victim and that person was taken to a local hospital, according to police. The victim is listed in stable condition.

Edgardo Barberena was arrested following an investigation, police say, and charged with aggravated assault, court documents show.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.