American Legion commander allegedly stole more than $25K from home association

An arrest warrant has been issued for the commander of the American Legion Home Association 984, according to police.

It’s alleged that 49-year-old Joell Stewart had taken a total of $25,391.89 from the American Legion.

Stewart is accused of stealing money from deposits that were made on behalf of the American Legion, and failing to make deposits and unauthorized withdrawals. She’s also accused of using the credit/debit card that was issued to her to be used on behalf of the American Legion in Ocean City, Maryland.

Stewart faces charges of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, access device fraud, and misapplication of entrusted property and property of government or financial institutions, court documents show.