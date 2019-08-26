× Emergency crews on scene of crash on PA Turnpike in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A crash involving a tractor trailer truck has slowed traffic on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Middlesex Township

The accident was first reported at 1:15 p.m. It occurred near Mile Marker 226, the exit/entrance ramp for the Carlisle Interchange.

The crash reportedly involves a tractor trailer, and involves a rollover and ejection, according to dispatch accounts.

The tractor trailer was reportedly on fire at the time of the incident.

