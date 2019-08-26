Emergency crews on scene of crash on PA Turnpike in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A crash involving a tractor trailer truck has slowed traffic on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Middlesex Township
The accident was first reported at 1:15 p.m. It occurred near Mile Marker 226, the exit/entrance ramp for the Carlisle Interchange.
The crash reportedly involves a tractor trailer, and involves a rollover and ejection, according to dispatch accounts.
The tractor trailer was reportedly on fire at the time of the incident.
40.205142 -77.287701