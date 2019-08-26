× Enola man accused of attacking staff at Holy Spirit Hospital

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Police have charged a 24-year-old Enola man with aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment after he allegedly attacked staff members at Holy Spirit Hospital in East Pennsboro Township earlier this month.

Joseph Robert Stark was charged on August 10 after police were dispatched to the hospital, located on the 500 block of N. 21st St., at 12:54 a.m. On their way to the scene, dispatch advised police that Stark had been pinned to the ground because he was being combative, police say. He was still restrained and combative when officers arrived, according to police.

An investigation determined that Stark had struck a hospital security officer in the head and scratched him on the neck during the scuffle, police say. A female nurse also sustained an injury to her hand when Stark kicked her, according to police.

Stark was charged after the incident and will face a preliminary hearing, according to police.