Enola man charged with raping 11-year-old girl

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Police have charged a 22-year-old Enola man with statutory sexual assault and other offenses after they say he raped an 11-year-old girl who had been reported missing from the Capital City Mall in July.

Travis John Reale, of the 2100 block of Brigade Road, was taken to the Lower Allen Township Police Department for questioning after East Pennsboro Township Police located the victim in his residence on July 21, police say. The girl had been reported missing after she was seen leaving the mall with an older male, according to police.

During the course of the interview with police, Reale allegedly admitted to sexually assaulting the girl, police say. He was arrested and charged with statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, indecent assault, rape, and unlawful contact with a minor, according to police.