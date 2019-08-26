× Enola man facing charges after causing disturbance, resisting arrest

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– An Enola man is facing charges after he allegedly attempted to assault officers that were placing him into custody.

Branden Manhollan, 25, is facing simple assault. disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest for his role in the incident.

On July 8 around 12:55 a.m., police were dispatched to a reported domestic dispute in the 200 block of Valley Street in Summerdale.

Police were told that there was a man standing in the middle of the street and screaming in front of the residence.

Officers arrived and found Manhollan in the middle of the street.

When police approached Manhollan, they said he appeared to be on drugs, pulled away from the officer.

Then, Manhollan allegedly charged back at the officer and attempted to swing at him.

Police say they tased Manhollan, who then fell to the ground.

While being taken into custody, authorities said Manhollan continued to fight with officers.

Now, he will face charges.