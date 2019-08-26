× Ephrata woman facing charges after allegedly striking driver of the vehicle she was riding in

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An Ephrata woman is facing charges after allegedly striking the driver of the vehicle she was riding in.

Sheena Rosa, 32, is facing simple assault and reckless endangerment charges for her role in the incident.

Police received a report of a passenger in a moving vehicle striking the driver.

An investigation revealed that Rosa had struck the driver of the vehicle she was riding in while the person was driving.

The victim suffered an injury to the face, according to police.

On August 23, Rosa was arrested, arraigned, and released on $10,000 unsecured bail.