× Ex-employoee at Harrisburg shoe store accused of bilking employer out of more than $17,800

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A former employee at a Harrisburg shoe store is facing charges after police say he bilked his employer out of more than $17,000.

Frederick Mobley, 38, is charged with theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received and unlawful use of a computer, Lower Paxton Township Police say. Mobley was arrested Friday, according to police.

Police say between April 2017 and December 2018, Mobley stole cash from Red Wing Shoes by enticing customers to pay cash for purchases, then pocketing the money and altering sales records to avoid detection. Mobley allegedly cost the business $17,835.92 in losses before he was caught, police say.

He was arraigned at Night Court and released on $10,000 bail.