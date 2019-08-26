× Grand Jury issues report after allegation of sexual assault by a member of General Assembly against staff

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The 11th Dauphin County Investigating Grand Jury received a case involving an allegation of sexual assault by a member of the General Assembly against a staff member.

The Grand Jury identified problems that thwarted the interests of justice and tended to dissuade victims from coming forward earlier. The Grand Jury issued a Report, which is attached below, recommending ten steps that the General Assembly can take to ensure justice for future victims.

District Attorney Fran Chardo praised the victim for her courage in coming forward, the Grand Jury for their wisdom, and the leaders within the General Assembly for their willingness to embrace new methods to ensure justice for victims of sexual assault and sexual harassment.

