Lancaster man accused of stealing items from his boss, pawning them for $48,000

LANCASTER COUNTY — Manheim Township Police have charged a Lancaster man with 12 counts of theft after they say he stole several items from the home of his employer over a one-month span earlier this year, and then pawning them for cash.

Kenneth Clark, 39, allegedly admitted to stealing the items, which included designer watches and accessories, and pawning them for a total of $48,065.84, police say.

He was charged after an investigation into the thefts, which occurred between May and June on the 400 block of Rabbit Hill Lane, according to police.

Clark was already incarcerated in Lancaster County Prison on unrelated charges, police say.

The new charges include eight felony counts and four misdemeanor counts of theft.