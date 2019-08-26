Latest trailer for ‘Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker’ has landed

The latest trailer for “Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker” landed on social media Monday morning.

The final chapter (?) in the movie franchise is due to hit theaters in December. The latest footage takes a look back at some of the Star Wars universe’s most iconic moments and characters, then drops some intriguing hints at this year’s film — including a dark-looking visage and new lightsaber for the sequel trilogy’s hero, Rey.

Check it out below.

