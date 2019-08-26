Louisiana team wins Little League World Series

Posted 7:30 AM, August 26, 2019, by

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 25: Members of the Southwest Region team from River Ridge Louisiana celebrate after getting the last out to defeat the Caribbean Region team from Willemstad, Curacao to win the Championship Game of the Little League World Series at Lamade Stadium on August 25, 2019 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

A Louisiana team won the Little League World Series Sunday.

The Eastbank Little League defeated Curacao 8-0 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The team from River Ridge, a suburb of New Orleans, is also the first team from Louisiana to win the title.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, and colleges including Louisiana State University and Tulane University tweeted their congrats to the little league team.

“Playing the game the right way. Having a blast doing it. Repping Louisiana. Claiming the @LittleLeague. We are so proud of @EastBankLL and all of their accomplishments this summer!” Tulane University tweeted.

The team is comprised of 12-year-old boys, according to CNN affiliate WDSU-TV. It’s the second year in a row that an American team has won the series.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.