× Man accused of robbing gas station in East Pennsboro Township

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — An Enola man is accused of robbing a gas station in East Pennsboro Township last month.

Aaron Cain, 27, allegedly entered the Exxon on South Enola Road July 8, jumped over the counter and demanded the clerk to open the drawer while he held a knife in his hand.

Police say Cain opened the drawer on his own when the clerk wouldn’t and then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

An investigation into the armed robbery led to Cain being a suspect, in which police say he confessed to the robbery when interviewed.

Cain was taken into custody August 1.

He faces charges of robbery, simple assault and theft by unlawful taking, court documents show.