Man sentenced to 6-19 years in prison for causing three-vehicle crash that killed one teen, seriously injured another in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A man was sentenced to spend up to 19 years in prison for causing a three-vehicle crash during a drag race that killed a teenager and seriously injured the victim’s teenage passenger.

Kristopher Martinez-Roman, 24, was sentenced to spend 6-19 years in prison, and ordered to pay $182,317 in funeral costs and medical bills. Additionally, his driver’s license, which has been suspended since 2014 due to convictions of DUI and other offenses, was to be suspended until 2025.

Martinez-Roman was driving about 65 MPH in a 25 MPH Zone on East King Street in Lancaster when he sped through a red light and struck another vehicle.

That crash killed 16-year-old Isaia Candelario Batista. The teen survivor of the crash suffered a fractured skull, pelvis, a ruptured aorta, and a number of other injuries.

Martinez-Roman fled to Florida, where he was arrested weeks later.

At trial, Lancaster County Judge Howard Knisely responded to Martinez-Roman’s claim that “immaturity was to blame by saying, “He is not 16, he is not 17, he is not 18; he is 24.”

Now, Martinez-Roman will serve time.