Man to serve up to 24 1/2 years in prison for firing shotgun at trooper, robbing Walmart in April 2016

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man will serve between 24 1/2 to 49 years in prison for attempting to kill a State Police trooper in April 2016, according to the York County District Attorney’s Office.

Thomas Markowski, 61, was sentenced Monday, three months after being convicted of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, robbery, assault of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault and related offenses, court documents show.

The charges stemmed from an encounter with State Police at Walmart in Shrewsbury Township on April 7, 2016.

Markowski contacted the Walmart’s pharmacy that day to see if he could pick up four boxes of Fentanyl, charging documents said. He arrived at the pharmacy later and demanded the boxes, telling the pharmacist that he had a gun, according to charging documents.

The pharmacist gave Markowski the drugs and called 911, and a trooper responded as he was trying to flee the store.

Charging documents said the trooper stopped Markowski in the entrance way of Walmart and ordered him to drop his weapon. Markowski refused and pointed his shotgun at the trooper.

The trooper pushed Markowski’s barrel away but he was able to fire off one round — as did the trooper.

Markowski was shot in the chest. The trooper was not hit.