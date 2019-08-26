× Marysville man facing charges after allegedly assaulting woman, cutting clothes off of her

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Marysville man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman and cut clothes off of her.

Earl Shumaker, 48, is facing aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, and stalking, among other related charges.

On July 10 around 7:30 a.m., a woman came to the East Pennsboro Township Police Station to report an incident that had occurred on the previous evening.

The woman told police that she had been doing yard work and when she began speaking with Shumaker at a residence in the 1300 block of 3rd Street in East Pennsboro Township around 9:00 p.m.

Police say that Shumaker and the woman went inside her apartment when he became very angry and allegedly began to hit the victim in the head repeatedly.

Then, Shumaker allegedly cut clothes off of the victim and began to choke her.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries, which included a concussion, multiple contusions, and a fractured pinky finger.

She told police that Shumaker had allegedly assaulted her before, including an April 2019 incident in which she said he had broken three of her ribs.

Shumaker was arrested, and will now face charges.