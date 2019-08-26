× Middletown Police investigate hit-and-run accident involving juvenile pedestrian

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident involving a juvenile pedestrian.

According to police, the juvenile was struck while crossing East Main Street from the north side of the intersection of Vine Street — East Main Street had a steady green light and Vine Street had a steady red light.

Police say the juvenile walked in front of a truck that was stopped in the left turn lane of East Main Street. The juvenile then walked into the straight lane for eastbound traffic, where the juvenile was struck by the front driver’s side of a vehicle, described as an early 2000’s Toyota Corolla, dark gray in color. The vehicle continued but stopped and returned to the scene to check on the juvenile, who was not critically injured.

Though, the driver left before witnesses could get his information or the vehicle’s registration.

The driver is described as a white male in his early 20’s with shaggy dark red/brown hair. He was wearing a knit beanie, glasses, shorts, and a dark colored t-shirt.

Anyone with information should contact Middletown Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip here.