× Mosquito-control spraying to be conducted in Lancaster Tuesday

LANCASTER COUNTY — The Lancaster County West Nile Program will conduct mosquito-control spraying operations Tuesday in parts of Lancaster and Lancaster Township, the organization announced in a press release.

The treatments will be administered via truck-mounted equipment, spraying residential and recreational mosquito habitat, the West Nile Program says. The equipment dispenses DeltAGard at a rate of 1.00 ounces per acre. This product is designed to provide quick, effective control of adult mosquito populations.

The application material has a very low toxicity profile to mammals, and will have negligible impact to non-target insects and the environment, the program says.

Certain mosquito species carry the West Nile virus, which can cause humans to contract West Nile encephalitis, an infection that can result in an inflammation of the brain. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, all residents in areas where virus activity has been identified are at risk of contracting West Nile encephalitis.

Weather conditions and other unexpected events could delay or cancel this spray operation. If conditions do not allow application on August 27, 2019, the following evening will serve as the back-up spray date.