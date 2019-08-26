× Parents taken to a collection agency over unpaid school lunches at Lower Dauphin School District

Lower Dauphin School District has collected approximately 10% of the money it has been owed by parents who haven’t paid school lunches after taking the parents to a collection agency.

The District said it passed the policy in December after lunch debts amounted to nearly $25,000.

“We have only recently started the collections process. Some of the names have yet to receive any notification as there have been address changes and certified mailings that have not been accepted,” said Paul Adamschick, treasurer for the district’s collection agency G.H. Harris Asssociated, Inc.

Parents are given the option to mail the payment or pay by credit or debit card. If they are unable to pay on time, the collection agency told them to contact their office to arrange for additional times or payments. The district said the outstanding debt now stands near $15,000.

“25,000 dollars, even 15,000 dollars. You know, that’s textbooks. That’s supplies. You know, that money is coming away from our educational programs,” said Jim Hazen, Community Relations Coordinator for Lower Dauphin School District.

The district said 25.4% of students in K-12 qualify to receive free or reduced-cost lunches. The district is home to nearly 3700 students.

The PA Department of Education released this statement: