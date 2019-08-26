Plenty of clouds, and a couple of showers, keeps it cool in the 70s Tuesday

Posted 2:57 PM, August 26, 2019

SHOWERS & STORMS RETURN: Clouds increase through the evening and overnight. Lows bottom out in the lower 60s.   Watch for light showers or drizzle in the morning, then a couple showers perhaps in the afternoon .  Otherwise, the day looks pretty overcast keeping temperatures in the middle  70s. A shift in the wind, ahead of a cold front, provides a little bump in temperatures to the lower 80s Wednesday. However, the front brings a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms.  You notice the humidity increasing too.  Skies improve Thursday with sunshine and a slight breeze.  Highs are in the lower 80s. Warmer air pushes our way Friday boosting afternoon readings to the middle 80s. 

WEEKEND OUTLOOK:  The warmth continues into the start of the weekend before clouds and showers threaten to bring back cooler air Sunday.  It’s a partly to mostly sunny Saturday, with highs in the middle 80s.  A chance for a few showers and plenty of clouds keep it cooler in the 70s for the second half of the weekend. Skies brighten back up Monday and that allows temperatures to return to the 80s. 

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist

