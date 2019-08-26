× Police identify Maryland man killed in two-vehicle crash in Franklin Township Sunday

YORK COUNTY — The York County Coroner’s Office has identified the Maryland man killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday on Route 15 at Clearsprings Road in Franklin Township.

Kyle Zepp, 24, was a passenger in a 2006 Toyota Camry that was struck by a 2002 Ford F250 pickup truck that did not stop at a stop sign, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

The F250 was traveling east on Clearsprings Road when it did not stop at the intersection, continuing onto Route 15, where it struck the Camry Zepp was riding in at about 5:54 p.m., police say.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 62-year-old Franklin Township man, was ejected from the vehicle, police say. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he is reportedly in critical condition.

The driver of the Camry, a 19-year-old Adams County woman, was conscious and alert at the scene, according to police.

Zepp, of New Windsor, MD, was flown to York Hospital, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead Monday morning.

The accident is still under investigation, police say.