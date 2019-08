DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a retail theft in which two men are accused of stealing about $300 worth of seafood.

Authorities say a retail theft took place on August 23 at Giant Foods in the 4200 block of Union Deposit Road in Lower Paxton Township.

The above pictured men are suspected of stealing about $300 worth of seafood.

If anyone recognizes the suspects or has information on the theft, you’re asked to contact police at 717-657-5656.