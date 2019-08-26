× Police seek help in identifying suspect in attempted shrimp theft at York Weis Markets

YORK COUNTY — West Manchester Township Police are seeking help in identifying a suspected shrimp thief.

According to police, the pictured suspect entered a Weis Markets store on the 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue on Sunday and tried to steal six bags of frozen shrimp worth $155. He allegedly bagged the shrimp and exited the store, where he was stopped by the store’s loss prevention officer, police say. He then dropped the bags and ran, according to police.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man who was wearing a black hat, a black shirt with “ECKO” written on it, and denim shorts, according to police. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact West Manchester Township Police at (717) 792-9514 or ajordan@wmtwp.com.