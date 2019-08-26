× Police seek man accused of using stolen credit card to make more than $1K in purchases from Walmart

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of using a stolen credit card to rack up more than $1,000 in purchases from Walmart in Manheim Township.

Police say the pictured individual entered the Walmart on Fruitville Pike Saturday at 8:19 a.m. where he allegedly made two purchases of $504.94.

According to police, the credit card had been stolen just moments before from a vehicle at the Universal Athletic Club on Oregon Pike — also in Manheim Township. Police say the vehicle’s window was smashed.

Anyone with information should contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip here.