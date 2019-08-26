× Police seek to identify man accused of stealing liquor from Fine Wine & Good Spirits

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking to identify a man accused of retail theft.

On August 25 around 5:10 p.m., the pictured black man entered the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store at the West Shore Plaza in Lemoyne and allegedly grabbed two bottles of liquor before walking out of the store without paying for them.

Police are asking anyone with information on the identity of the man to contact them at 717-238-9676.