Ravens sign LB Paul Worrilow; retires one day later

BALTIMORE– A day after signing a veteran linebacker, the Ravens were informed that the player intends to retire.

LB Paul Worrilow signed with Baltimore over the weekend, and decided to retire the next day, according to reports.

Source: A day after he signed with the #Ravens, LB Paul Worrilow has decided to retire at age 29. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 24, 2019

Worrilow, 29, tore his ACL during training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, and never saw the field in the regular season for the team.

This year, he returned on a one-year deal, but was cut midway through training camp, before landing on the Ravens’ roster.

Now, it appears Worrilow will walk away from the game.

A veteran of five seasons, Worrilow made 413 tackles, 2 interceptions, and recovered 4 fumbles over 72 games, including 52 starts for the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions.