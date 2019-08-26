Redskins name QB Case Keenum as starter

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 22: Quarterback Case Keenum #8 of the Washington Redskins passes in the first half of an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON– The Redskins have named the team’s starting quarterback for Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Coach Jay Gruden named QB Case Keenum the starter over the weekend.

Keenum, 31, had been battling first round pick QB Dwayne Haskins and veteran QB Colt McCoy for the team’s lead spot.

After a stellar 2017 season with the Minnesota Vikings, Keenum was traded to the Denver Broncos last off season. He was unable to repeat that performance in Denver in 2018, as the team went 6-10, and Keenum threw 18 TD’s and 15 INT’s.

Despite earning the starting job, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Haskins grabs the reins as the starter at some point in 2019.

