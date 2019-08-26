Retired NFL fullback Le’Ron McClain pleads for help on Twitter, says he needs to get his head checked

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 09: Fullback Le'Ron McClain #33 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts to the crowd prior to playing the Kansas City Chiefs in their 2011 AFC wild card playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 9, 2011 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Retired NFL fullback Le’Ron McClain took to Twitter Saturday to plead for help dealing with head and brain troubles he said have resulted from playing football.

In a series of emotional and expletive-filled tweets, McClain said his brain is tired and he needs to get his “head checked.”

“Need to tell my story of how my head is crazy and how football did it,” McClain wrote. “Please someone help me get this out the @NFL puts paperwork in out (sic) faces and thats it.”

Reports show an increasing number of retired NFL players who have suffered repetitive hits to the head have developed memory and cognitive issues such as dementia, Alzheimer’s, depression and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). CTE is a degenerative disease of the brain and is associated with repeated head traumas like concussions.

The NFL acknowledged a connection between football and CTE for the first time in 2016 and has since rolled out initiatives intended to increase the game’s safety and to prevent and treat head injuries.

But McClain said he hasn’t received the treatment he needs and called on the NFL for help.

“I have to get my head checked. Playing fullback since high school. Its takes too f*****g much to do anything. My brain is f*****g tired…. @NFL i need some help with this s**t. Dark times and its showing. F*****g help me please!!” McClain tweeted.

McClain was a fourth-round pick in the 2007 draft from the University of Alabama. He played seven seasons in the league for the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs and San Diego Chargers. He played the majority of his career — four seasons — with the Ravens.

He speculated on Twitter that he would have had an easier time getting assistance if he had played quarterback, a higher profile position.

“Watch how fast they come to aid if I was som3 QB or anything but no I was f*****g fullback that did it all,” McClain tweeted. “@NFL I need help and i need the process to speed the f**k up.”

He later tweeted that he’d “had a moment.”

“Just know Imma fight this thing and block it like im blocking 60 Pwr on the goaline. We gonna score!!!! I got this,” he tweeted.

