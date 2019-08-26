× Silver Spring Township man pleads guilty to rape of a child, court docs show

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Silver Spring Township man pleaded guilty Thursday to rape of a child, court documents show.

As a result of William Moody’s plea, charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child and statutory sexual assault were dismissed, according to court documents.

Moody, 37, raped the child in 2011, when she was five or six years old.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced on November 26.