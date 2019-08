× State Police looking for two children last seen in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Authorities are attempting to locate 2-year-old Lilyen Vanmetre and 4-year-old Jayden Vanmetre.

They were last seen Sunday in Adams County and their whereabouts are currently unknown.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact State Police – Gettysburg at 717-338-8111 or Adams County Crimestoppers at 717-334-8057. You can also submit a tip here.