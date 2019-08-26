State Police: Missing children from Adams County located safely in FL

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Lilyen and Jayden Vanmetre, the 2- and 4-year-old children who authorities believe were taken by their mother in Adams County Sunday, have been located safely in Florida, according to Trooper Megan Frazer, public information officer for State Police Troop H.

State Police issued a warrant for 26-year-old Lacey Kelly’s arrest Tuesday for interference of the custody of a child and concealing the whereabouts of a child.

State Police say Kelly may be accompanied by her boyfriend, 28-year-old Damien Highlander.

There’s no word on their whereabouts at this time.

Kelly is likely driving a black 2004 Pontiac Vibe with the PA Registration “KVG4958,” State Police add.

The father of the children, DJ Vanmetre, spoke to FOX43’s Jamie Bittner Tuesday, before they were found.

“I`m just worried about my babies and I want them back safe and like I said I don`t know what`s going through her mind,” said Vanmetre.

He said the pair had been working to get their children back in Adams County before State Police said Kelly took off with the kids.

“What is this? Some Bonnie and Clyde (expletive) because you’re with this guy or something?” Vanmetre said.

When asked if he had a message for the mother of his children, Vanmetre said, “I mean if I know you Lacey, you know you’re not about to hurt the kids. I know that. Just take care of business. You’re young. you’re able to do what you need to do to get back on track. But, you’re making the wrong decision when it comes to the kids. Just bring them back safely please.”