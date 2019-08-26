York City Police seek info from public following increase in violence over the last month

YORK — York City Police are seeking information from the public following an increase in violence over the last month.

Police believe recent street robberies, home invasions, convenience store robberies, and shootings may be related. The victims were targeted and police add that the suspects violence have escalated during the incidents.

Police note that witnesses and evidence have been limited.

A cash reward is being offered for information, police say. Tipsters will remain completely anonymous.

Anyone with information should contact police in any of the following ways:

  • York County Crime Stoppers: 717-755-8477
  • York City Police Department: 717-846-1234 OR 717-849-2219
  • York City Police Tip Line: 717-849-2204
  • Text information to “York tips” at 847-411
    • Instructions for using text tip line
      • Enter number 847-411
      • start message with – yorktips
      • text your message
